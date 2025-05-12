Meghan Markle's half-brother is writing a memoir about the Duchess's childhood

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6578 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10430 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15242 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18262 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22815 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30488 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31702 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64192 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33740 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36611 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6578 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64192 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79911 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74046 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96330 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50533 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36171 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43018 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123554 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70896 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Meghan Markle's half-brother is writing a memoir about the Duchess's childhood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

Thomas Markle Jr. is working on a book about the childhood of the Duchess of Sussex. He plans to make a spin-off and a documentary based on the book and denies Meghan's claims of poverty.

Meghan Markle's half-brother is writing a memoir about the Duchess's childhood

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has announced that he is working on a "frank" book about the Duchess of Sussex's childhood. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

When my book is finished, it will be sold out very quickly, because it is already on its way," Markle Jr. told the Mirror.

I'm working on it. It will be released

he said, adding that "it will be good."

In particular, Thomas Markle even expects that his book about his half-sister will form the basis of, for example, a documentary film.

I really want to make a spin-off based on the book, and when it is read, a documentary will follow

he said.

I'm not a greedy person, it's not about money, it's about principle" 

 - Markle Jr. said, although he also admitted that "it would be nice to have a small income from the sale of the book.

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe24.04.25, 18:17 • 71947 views

He also stated that "everyone wants this book" and now he has time to write it because he is caring for their father with limited mobility.

Earlier, Markle Jr. repeatedly criticized his half-sister, in particular for statements about a "poor childhood" in the Netflix show "With Love, Meghan." 

Maybe this is the first time I felt sorry for her and embarrassed," he told journalist Kevin O'Sullivan in March.

When asked if his father watched the show, Markle Jr. replied: "I didn't have enough heart medication for him to watch it. I didn't want him to kick the bucket, so I'd have to go and get another prescription before I let him watch it."

In the show, the Duchess of Sussex called herself an "only child" who "grew up on a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners."

But regarding her claims that she grew up in poverty, Markle Jr. said, "That's just another one of those ridiculous stories she sold to the royal family to gain sympathy. We weren't poor. She didn't have to rub two nickels in Sizzler's salad bar."

Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with the royal family03.05.25, 10:06 • 4029 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureNews of the World
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Netflix
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07