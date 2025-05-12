Meghan Markle's half-brother is writing a memoir about the Duchess's childhood

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has announced that he is working on a "frank" book about the Duchess of Sussex's childhood. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

When my book is finished, it will be sold out very quickly, because it is already on its way," Markle Jr. told the Mirror.

I'm working on it. It will be released he said, adding that "it will be good."

In particular, Thomas Markle even expects that his book about his half-sister will form the basis of, for example, a documentary film.

I really want to make a spin-off based on the book, and when it is read, a documentary will follow he said.

I'm not a greedy person, it's not about money, it's about principle" - Markle Jr. said, although he also admitted that "it would be nice to have a small income from the sale of the book.

He also stated that "everyone wants this book" and now he has time to write it because he is caring for their father with limited mobility.

Earlier, Markle Jr. repeatedly criticized his half-sister, in particular for statements about a "poor childhood" in the Netflix show "With Love, Meghan."

Maybe this is the first time I felt sorry for her and embarrassed," he told journalist Kevin O'Sullivan in March.

When asked if his father watched the show, Markle Jr. replied: "I didn't have enough heart medication for him to watch it. I didn't want him to kick the bucket, so I'd have to go and get another prescription before I let him watch it."

In the show, the Duchess of Sussex called herself an "only child" who "grew up on a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners."

But regarding her claims that she grew up in poverty, Markle Jr. said, "That's just another one of those ridiculous stories she sold to the royal family to gain sympathy. We weren't poor. She didn't have to rub two nickels in Sizzler's salad bar."

