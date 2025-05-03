Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with the royal family

British Prince Harry said in an interview with the BBC that he wants reconciliation with the royal family. This is an important shift compared to what it was before, when he criticized his family, TMZ reports, writes UNN.

Details

Prince Harry is reportedly changing his attitude towards the British royal family and wants to reconcile with them. "But there's a big problem... King Charles doesn't want to talk to him," the publication writes.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex called for reconciliation in an interview with the BBC, telling the publication, "There's no point in continuing to argue."

This is an important shift compared to what it was before, when he criticized his family on television, in the media and in his 2023 memoir "Spare", TMZ notes.

King Charles is battling cancer, and as TMZ notes, "it seems to be playing a role in Harry's desire to reconcile" because he says: "Life is precious. I don't know how much my father has left. He doesn't want to talk to me because of these security issues. But it would be nice to make up."

The "security issues" Harry refers to have become a stumbling block between him and the royal family. He lost his state-funded security in England back in 2020 when he stepped down from his official position and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry lost his latest bid to restore security on Friday - hours before the BBC interview was released, and now he says he's not sure when he'll be able to bring Meghan and their children to the UK.

Prince Harry has finally lost the right to police protection in Britain

Nevertheless, Harry says he hopes King Charles will intervene and resolve the security issue, but as TMZ notes, "it sounds like a slim chance, at least based on what Harry is saying."