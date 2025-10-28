Meghan Markle unveiled the first Christmas collection of the As Ever brand: a $64 candle and $89 wine

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched her first Christmas line for the brand As Ever, which includes candles, honey, and premium wine. The collection's centerpiece is a $64 candle inspired by her wedding to Prince Harry, and a 2021 Napa Valley Brut wine priced at $89. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

In a post published on Instagram, the 44-year-old Duchess showed herself in an olive dress, decorating her home for the holidays and preparing dishes using her own products.

The collection includes two signature candles – No. 519, dedicated to her wedding day on May 19, 2018, with a scent of Moroccan mint, cardamom, and tea leaves, and No. 084, created in honor of her birthday on August 4. The latter, according to Meghan, conveys "the warmth of a family home" with notes of water lotus, sandalwood, and California poppy.

Among the new products are also a vintage Napa Valley Brut wine, made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, and sage honey with honeycomb for $32, which, according to the Duchess, holds special significance for her.

The holiday line also includes a new Signature Fruit Spread Gift Set for $42, which contains strawberry, raspberry, and orange marmalade jams.

This year, As Ever has changed its approach to packaging: instead of large individual cases, all products are now delivered in the brand's signature boxes. Previously, excessive packaging caused surprise and criticism among buyers due to its impracticality and environmental impact.

