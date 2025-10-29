Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at Game 4 of the 2025 World Series. The royals actively watched the confrontation between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the US championship 2-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

During the match, Markle and Harry were dressed in blue Dodgers caps and white shirts. It was clear that they were supporting the home team - at one point, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex applauded the Dodgers.

Other fans noticed this and reacted on social media:

It's great to see global icons representing Los Angeles! .. The Dodgers unite the world, one cap at a time - said one of the fans.

Overall, the appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at one of the most important sporting events in the United States became one of the most discussed events of the evening.

Interestingly, their appearance at the stadium in the US took place two days after Harry and Markle immersed themselves in the Halloween atmosphere, having a fun day at a pumpkin patch.

Photos of their 6-year-old son, Prince Archie, and 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, choosing pumpkins were popular online.

