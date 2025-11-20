Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 728 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19655 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31114 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21038 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 40103 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39409 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53156 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29400 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25840 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43763 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
100%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the warNovember 20, 08:01 AM • 37853 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicionNovember 20, 08:12 AM • 59567 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 20, 08:40 AM • 40326 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The TelegraphNovember 20, 08:42 AM • 35285 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 39000 views
Publications
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 730 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 19655 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31114 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 40104 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 39409 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Ternopil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 1940 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 31512 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 54717 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 52091 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 52973 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
BM-21 "Grad"

Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1946 views

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar's December 2025/January 2026 issue, where she shared her thoughts on parenting, her relationship with Prince Harry, and her career. She spoke about her viral moment at Paris Fashion Week and the importance of authenticity.

Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar
screenshot from video / instagram.com/meghan

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine, as she and the glossy publication announced on Instagram, writes UNN.

Details

Meghan appeared in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of the magazine, which, as the Daily Mail notes, was marked as an art issue.

In the photograph, she appeared to be without makeup: her hair was pulled back, and dangling diamond earrings were visible in her ears, the Daily Mail indicates.

The mother of two children was dressed in a black silk blazer with a deep neckline and a tie at the waist in one of the photos. The magazine cover was titled "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meets her Moment."

Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood06.11.25, 09:34 • 35813 views

In another photo for the magazine, Meghan posed in a sleeveless red dress with a dramatic cape draped over one shoulder.

Discussing lessons from imperfect moments, she shared: "You learn not to do it again."

"If everything goes smoothly, you learn nothing. If you learn nothing, you won't grow," Meghan stated.

"I'm a mother of children at an age where they are constantly learning new things. I see them facing things every day that seem absolutely insurmountable," she noted.

The Duchess added that there isn't "much fun" in trying to be perfect.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also spoke about her relationship with Prince Harry, whom she married in 2018.

She said of Harry: "He loves me so bravely, with all his soul, and he has a different perspective because he sees the media in a way I don't."

"No one in the world loves me more than he does, so I know he will always support me," she continued.

The Duchess of Sussex also shared that her husband awakened in her "childlike curiosity" and "playfulness."

"It manifests in all areas of our lives. Even in business, I want us to play, have fun, explore, and be creative," she shared.

The couple has two children – six-year-old son Archie Harrison and four-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

And, interestingly, Meghan also spoke about her viral moment at Paris Fashion Week in September, when she attended the Balenciaga show.

It was the first show under her friend Pierpaolo Piccioli as creative director, but he later said that the Duchess essentially invited herself.

"I was happy to see him," Meghan told Harper's Bazaar about the Balenciaga show.

"I contacted him and said, 'I'd be happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was very good," she said.

The founder of As Ever added that she enjoys the opportunity to "do both" – combine motherhood and career.

"I think as soon as you start making all your personal decisions based on someone else's opinion, you lose your authenticity," she said.

Meghan added that her boundaries became "stronger" when she found herself "in the public eye."

"You find different ways to protect yourself, whether it's self-preservation or just growing up," she told the publication.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Trend
Brand
Social network
Marriage
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle