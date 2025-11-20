Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

screenshot from video / instagram.com/meghan

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine, as she and the glossy publication announced on Instagram, writes UNN.

Details

Meghan appeared in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of the magazine, which, as the Daily Mail notes, was marked as an art issue.

In the photograph, she appeared to be without makeup: her hair was pulled back, and dangling diamond earrings were visible in her ears, the Daily Mail indicates.

The mother of two children was dressed in a black silk blazer with a deep neckline and a tie at the waist in one of the photos. The magazine cover was titled "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meets her Moment."

In another photo for the magazine, Meghan posed in a sleeveless red dress with a dramatic cape draped over one shoulder.

Discussing lessons from imperfect moments, she shared: "You learn not to do it again."

"If everything goes smoothly, you learn nothing. If you learn nothing, you won't grow," Meghan stated.

"I'm a mother of children at an age where they are constantly learning new things. I see them facing things every day that seem absolutely insurmountable," she noted.

The Duchess added that there isn't "much fun" in trying to be perfect.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also spoke about her relationship with Prince Harry, whom she married in 2018.

She said of Harry: "He loves me so bravely, with all his soul, and he has a different perspective because he sees the media in a way I don't."

"No one in the world loves me more than he does, so I know he will always support me," she continued.

The Duchess of Sussex also shared that her husband awakened in her "childlike curiosity" and "playfulness."

"It manifests in all areas of our lives. Even in business, I want us to play, have fun, explore, and be creative," she shared.

The couple has two children – six-year-old son Archie Harrison and four-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

And, interestingly, Meghan also spoke about her viral moment at Paris Fashion Week in September, when she attended the Balenciaga show.

It was the first show under her friend Pierpaolo Piccioli as creative director, but he later said that the Duchess essentially invited herself.

"I was happy to see him," Meghan told Harper's Bazaar about the Balenciaga show.

"I contacted him and said, 'I'd be happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was very good," she said.

The founder of As Ever added that she enjoys the opportunity to "do both" – combine motherhood and career.

"I think as soon as you start making all your personal decisions based on someone else's opinion, you lose your authenticity," she said.

Meghan added that her boundaries became "stronger" when she found herself "in the public eye."

"You find different ways to protect yourself, whether it's self-preservation or just growing up," she told the publication.