Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media

Netflix / pagesix.com

A new controversy has arisen around Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Fashion sources claim she took a $1,695 green dress from a 2022 Variety cover shoot without permission, while others call the situation a "misunderstanding," reports Page Six, writes UNN.

Details

According to a fashion source, Markle "took the dress from the shoot without asking." The dress in question is an emerald-green, one-shoulder Galvan "Ushuaia" dress, which allegedly disappeared after the photoshoot. A second source confirmed that Meghan eventually received the dress.

The discussion flared up with renewed vigor after viewers noticed the same dress last week in the trailer for her show "With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration."

One source suggested that Markle might have taken the outfit to "archive" her looks as a royal: "It was known that when items were removed, they might not be returned."

A second source for the publication called the fuss around the dress a "misunderstanding" and noted that Meghan had the right to take the clothes. At the same time, another source denied the existence of any royal protocol regarding mandatory archiving of clothes, stating: "That's a lie!"

A source in the fashion industry also explained that such situations are common: "It's not uncommon for actors to like something from a shoot and ask to keep it or buy it."

Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

In addition, in 2024, journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis mentioned in the podcast "Heretics" that Meghan allegedly took "a lot of things" after high-profile photoshoots.

She added: "What's shocking about these alleged stories is that someone who lives in a mansion worth over $15 million... but cares about taking home jewelry and clothes from a photoshoot that she can clearly afford."

Recall

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will star in the film "Close Personal Friends" after an eight-year hiatus from her acting career. Filming is taking place in Pasadena, Louisiana, with Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Jack Quaid.