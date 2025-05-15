Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supported Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz amid similarities in their family conflicts - media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "secretly supporting" Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz because of the similarities in family conflicts they have faced. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, invited the couple to dinner at their estate in Montecito, California.

26-year-old Brooklyn and 30-year-old Nicola, who live in Los Angeles, have received "unwavering support" from Harry and Meghan, who reportedly feel "sympathy" for them.

The dinner may infuriate David and Victoria Beckham, who are said to have fallen out with the Sussexes over allegations of leaks to the press.

Meghan reportedly had a "deep and meaningful" conversation with Nicola at a VIP dinner at their home, and the Duchess "feels great sympathy for her" as both women have been called "home wreckers." This is according to a source familiar with the events of the dinner.

Meghan was very sympathetic to her and said that they have a common language. Nicola and Meghan also had certain "deep and meaningful" relationships, as, obviously, both women were positioned in the media as destroyers of the home – women who tear apart their husbands' families – claims the insider.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly very responsive and very kind to Brooklyn and Nicola.

Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through something similar - the insider noted.

Conflict in the Beckham family

British singer and designer Victoria Beckham has a serious conflict with her eldest son's wife, Nicola Peltz.

An insider said that the family, which until recently was famous for its strong relationship, is currently in trouble. This became especially obvious after Brooklyn ignored his father David's anniversary, despite being in London and being invited.

An insider also revealed details of their misunderstandings in the family to the Daily Mail. The reason for this is the conflict between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The source says that Brooklyn's wife is very similar to his mother. In particular, Nicola is a strong woman and wants to create her own family brand, and for this it is necessary that her husband distance himself from the Beckhams. Victoria allegedly tells close friends that she feels betrayed by her own son and calls Nicola a "viper."

Addition

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is working on a book about the childhood of the Duchess of Sussex. He plans to shoot a spin-off and a documentary based on the book and denies Meghan's claims of poverty.