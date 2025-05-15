Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supported Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz amid similarities in their family conflicts - media

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 18917 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100224 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105746 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198544 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94365 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65718 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161550 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58753 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74350 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63981 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
6.7m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 39406 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 86242 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 37133 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 91132 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49863 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 94876 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 161153 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198544 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161550 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 178868 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 12405 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49973 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 51679 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 73451 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 83418 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supported Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz amid similarities in their family conflicts - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to dinner. The couple feels sympathy for the pair because of the family conflicts they have faced.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supported Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz amid similarities in their family conflicts - media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "secretly supporting" Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz because of the similarities in family conflicts they have faced. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, invited the couple to dinner at their estate in Montecito, California.

26-year-old Brooklyn and 30-year-old Nicola, who live in Los Angeles, have received "unwavering support" from Harry and Meghan, who reportedly feel "sympathy" for them.

The dinner may infuriate David and Victoria Beckham, who are said to have fallen out with the Sussexes over allegations of leaks to the press.

Meghan reportedly had a "deep and meaningful" conversation with Nicola at a VIP dinner at their home, and the Duchess "feels great sympathy for her" as both women have been called "home wreckers." This is according to a source familiar with the events of the dinner.

Meghan was very sympathetic to her and said that they have a common language. Nicola and Meghan also had certain "deep and meaningful" relationships, as, obviously, both women were positioned in the media as destroyers of the home – women who tear apart their husbands' families

– claims the insider.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly very responsive and very kind to Brooklyn and Nicola.

Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through something similar - the insider noted.

Conflict in the Beckham family

British singer and designer Victoria Beckham has a serious conflict with her eldest son's wife, Nicola Peltz.

An insider said that the family, which until recently was famous for its strong relationship, is currently in trouble. This became especially obvious after Brooklyn ignored his father David's anniversary, despite being in London and being invited.

An insider also revealed details of their misunderstandings in the family to the Daily Mail. The reason for this is the conflict between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The source says that Brooklyn's wife is very similar to his mother. In particular, Nicola is a strong woman and wants to create her own family brand, and for this it is necessary that her husband distance himself from the Beckhams. Victoria allegedly tells close friends that she feels betrayed by her own son and calls Nicola a "viper."

Addition

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is working on a book about the childhood of the Duchess of Sussex. He plans to shoot a spin-off and a documentary based on the book and denies Meghan's claims of poverty.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the World
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Los Angeles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Brent
$63.64
Bitcoin
$102,237.60
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.21
Золото
$3,165.50
Ethereum
$2,566.22