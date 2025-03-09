The Liberal Party of Canada is electing a new leader to replace Trudeau
140,000 members of the Liberal Party of Canada are voting for a new party leader to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Among the candidates are Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis.
On Sunday, March 9, the Liberal Party of Canada is electing a new leader to replace Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation as party leader at the beginning of the year. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.
About 140,000 party members voted for the chosen candidate, and the results are expected to be announced by Sunday evening.
The new leader will become the Prime Minister of the country. However, since the Liberals are a minority government, to remain in the top position, they need to win the general elections, which may be scheduled in the coming weeks.
Four candidates are participating in the election campaign: former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England Mark Carney, former Deputy Trudeau Chrystia Freeland, Liberal Party member Karina Gould, and businessman Frank Baylis.
Carney has never held elected office; instead, he was the first foreigner in British history to head the Bank of England. He claims to know how to overcome crises and is ready to transfer his managerial experience to the public level.
Freeland effectively initiated Justin Trudeau's resignation, leaving the government in December and urging her former colleague to step down from the premiership. She is the daughter of a Ukrainian and has always taken a strong pro-Ukrainian stance.
Whoever replaces Trudeau will have to contend with threats from U.S. President Donald Trump towards Canada, which include escalating the trade war and repeated calls to make the country the "51st state of the USA," - the publication emphasized.
Trudeau has led the Liberal Party for 11 years and has been Prime Minister for nine years. The politician has faced a growing number of crises - from tariff threats from Donald Trump to the resignation of key allies and catastrophic public opinion polls. His resignation was seen as the Prime Minister's decision to "jump" ahead of the general elections, which are expected to take place at the end of this year, where he is expected to lose.
Trudeau was elected three times, most recently in 2021, when he remained in power but lost the majority of votes. Since then, the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, has been ahead of the Liberal Party by more than 20% in average national polls.
On January 6 of this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He remained in office as Prime Minister until a new party leader is elected.
