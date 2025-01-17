Ex-Bank of England governor wants to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has officially put forward his candidacy in the election to succeed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, writes UNN citing the BBC.

Details

In case of victory, the 59-year-old Carney will not only lead the party, but and become prime minister of Canada - until the election to be held in this year.

Mark Carney is a Canadian and prominent economist. He was Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008-2013, in the early years after the global financial crisis, and then headed the Bank of England from 2013-2020, and his service in that position came during the turbulent years of Brexit.

“I have been involved in solving many crises and saving two economies. I know how business works, and I know how to make it work for you,” Carney said in announcing his candidacy in his hometown of Edmonton on Thursday.

In the last few months, Carney served as Trudeau's adviser on the economy, but has now begun to criticize the former prime minister for his actions in this area.

“I am not the only Liberal Party member in Canada who believes the prime minister and his team have been distracted too often from the economy,” Carney said on Thursday.

Supplement

Justin Trudeau submitted his resignation on last week.

Nominations for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada will continue until January 23, and the list of candidates is not yet known, but political observers predict that several prominent figures in the party will compete with Carney in the election, and the most serious contender may be Chrystia Freeland. Freeland is a former deputy prime minister and finance minister under Trudeau, and she stepped down from those posts most recently in December.