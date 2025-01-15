Freeland may run for prime minister of Canada - media

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Freeland may run for prime minister of Canada - media

Freeland may run for prime minister of Canada - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is preparing to announce her candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada. After Trudeau's resignation, the new party leader will automatically become the country's prime minister.

Former Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is preparing to announce her candidacy for the Liberal Party leadership. And since former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned, the new leader of the Liberal Party will become the country's new prime minister. This is reported by CBC News with reference to its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Freeland will make an official statement before US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in next Monday, January 20.

Freeland left the cabinet in December amid disagreements with the prime minister. After that, calls for Trudeau's resignation intensified.

Later, she wrote on her social media account that she had no other choice. Because the prime minister offered her the position of minister without portfolio with limited responsibility for relations between the United States and Canada.

Freeland also criticized Trudeau's handling of the economy. She condemned "costly political gimmicks" and demanded that he work more closely with provincial premiers to resist Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He will remain in office until a new party leader is elected.

As UNN previously reported , in December last year, Canada's Finance Minister resigned due to disagreements with Trudeau over the response to Trump's threat of a 25% tariff. The resignation triggered a government crisis and calls for the resignation of the Canadian prime minister himself.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
chrystia-freelandChrystia Freeland
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising