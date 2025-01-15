Freeland may run for prime minister of Canada - media

Former Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is preparing to announce her candidacy for the Liberal Party leadership. And since former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned, the new leader of the Liberal Party will become the country's new prime minister. This is reported by CBC News with reference to its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Freeland will make an official statement before US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in next Monday, January 20.

Freeland left the cabinet in December amid disagreements with the prime minister. After that, calls for Trudeau's resignation intensified.

Later, she wrote on her social media account that she had no other choice. Because the prime minister offered her the position of minister without portfolio with limited responsibility for relations between the United States and Canada.

Freeland also criticized Trudeau's handling of the economy. She condemned "costly political gimmicks" and demanded that he work more closely with provincial premiers to resist Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He will remain in office until a new party leader is elected.

As UNN previously reported , in December last year, Canada's Finance Minister resigned due to disagreements with Trudeau over the response to Trump's threat of a 25% tariff. The resignation triggered a government crisis and calls for the resignation of the Canadian prime minister himself.