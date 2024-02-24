Justin Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv together with Vice Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canadian Minister of National Defense Bill Blair. Trudeau wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Two years after the Russian regime launched its invasion of Ukraine, Canada's support for the Ukrainian people remains unwavering. To reaffirm this support, I am in Kyiv with Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair - Trudeau wrote.

Recall

In the morning, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.