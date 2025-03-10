Mark Carney will become the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known about him
Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, receiving 85.9% of the votes. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and will be the first head of government without significant political experience.
Former Governor of the Bank of Canada and head of the Bank of England Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party and will become the next Prime Minister of the country. This was reported by UNN citing Western media.
According to the final vote count of over 150 thousand party members, 59-year-old Carney received 85.9% and thus significantly outpaced his rival, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Carney will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada, who announced his resignation in January after more than nine years in office. The winner thanked his predecessor, emphasizing that he led the country through some of the most challenging crises Canada has ever faced.
Analysts point out that Carney will be the first head of the Canadian government without significant political experience. However, he claims that his management experience in financial institutions makes him the optimal candidate for future negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to further increase tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. He also advised not to pay attention to the recent fluctuations in the stock market, which were a result of his decisions regarding tariffs.
