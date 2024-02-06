Canada extends ban on foreigners buying housing in the country until 2027

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 30409 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110623 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117722 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162601 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262358 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176078 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166686 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233474 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 77647 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 77901 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 58043 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 33822 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 70084 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262358 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244578 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230940 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88612 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115612 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116386 views
Canada extends ban on foreigners buying housing in the country until 2027

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25596 views

The Canadian government has extended the ban on foreigners buying homes in the country for another two years until 2027 to limit the growth of real estate prices.

The Canadian government has extended the ban on foreigners buying homes in the country for another two years to limit the growth of real estate prices. This was reported by Bloomberg , UNN reported.

Details

The Canadian government banned foreigners from buying homes back in 2022, and these restrictions were supposed to expire on January 1, 2025. However, the ban will now be lifted only on January 1, 2027.

By continuing the ban on foreigners buying homes, we will make sure that homes are homes for Canadian families, not the speculative class

- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said .

At the same time, it is noted that the government has left exceptions for foreigners who buy vacant land for development, as well as for students and people with work permits in Canada.

They are allowed to buy housing if they have been in the country for a long time and have not yet purchased real estate.

03.07.23, 00:59 • 207524 views

Addendum

The publication noted that recently activity in the housing market has been increasing due to the fact that the Bank of Canada may cut interest rates this year.

The base housing price in December 2023 was C$730,400 ($542,500), up 36% from five years ago.

  This week, Toronto City Council will consider a proposal to tax home purchases by non-residents at a rate of 10% of the property value. This is in addition to the 25% "non-resident speculation tax" imposed by the province of Ontario.  

The government emphasizes that the proposal for an additional tax is aimed at "maintaining housing affordability by discouraging foreigners from buying property in Toronto, particularly those who do not intend to live there.

Recall

The Government of Canada has compiled a list of foreign institutes and laboratorieslinked to organizations in Russia, China and Iran that may pose a threat to Canadian national security. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
chrystia-freelandChrystia Freeland
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
canadaCanada

