Fell from a three-meter height during a performance: Russian actor Boyarsky hospitalized

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36257 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50779 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63221 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68384 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105287 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91665 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155140 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137748 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
51%
751 mm
Popular news

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36257 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87878 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143827 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155140 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137748 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15064 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18456 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20613 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55329 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67935 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Fell from a three-meter height during a performance: Russian actor Boyarsky hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3648 views

Russian actor Mikhail Boyarsky fell from a height of about three meters during a performance in St. Petersburg on April 14. He was hospitalized, possible fractures of a rib and vertebrae are reported.

Fell from a three-meter height during a performance: Russian actor Boyarsky hospitalized

Russian actor and singer Mikhail Boyarsky, who ardently supports dictator Vladimir Putin, was hospitalized after falling during a performance in St. Petersburg, UNN reports with reference to Telegram channel 112.

Details

According to the Telegram channel, on April 14, the Russian artist stumbled during the performance and fell about three meters onto his back.

After what happened, he was taken to the hospital.

Additionally

According to other Russian Telegram channels, Boyarsky broke a rib and several thoracic vertebrae after falling during the performance.

As reported by the theater, due to the incident, today's performance of "Romeo and Juliet" will proceed without Boyarsky, only his voice will be heard during the production.

Recall

Boyarsky is known for his anti-Ukrainian stance, as well as his support for Russian dictator Putin.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Telegram
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,513.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,593.66