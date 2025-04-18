Russian actor and singer Mikhail Boyarsky, who ardently supports dictator Vladimir Putin, was hospitalized after falling during a performance in St. Petersburg, UNN reports with reference to Telegram channel 112.

Details

According to the Telegram channel, on April 14, the Russian artist stumbled during the performance and fell about three meters onto his back.

After what happened, he was taken to the hospital.

Additionally

According to other Russian Telegram channels, Boyarsky broke a rib and several thoracic vertebrae after falling during the performance.

As reported by the theater, due to the incident, today's performance of "Romeo and Juliet" will proceed without Boyarsky, only his voice will be heard during the production.

Recall

Boyarsky is known for his anti-Ukrainian stance, as well as his support for Russian dictator Putin.