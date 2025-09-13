Canada summons Russian ambassador after drone attack on Poland
Kyiv • UNN
Canada summoned Russia's ambassador to deliver a note of protest after Russian drones violated the airspace of Poland and NATO. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand declared unwavering support for NATO allies and Ukraine.
Canada summoned Russia's ambassador after its drones violated Polish and NATO airspace. This was reported by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on social media X, according to UNN.
Details
According to her, when Russian drones violated Polish airspace, they also violated NATO airspace.
Today, I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for our NATO allies and Ukraine. Canada welcomes NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel, which will strengthen the collective defense of the Alliance's eastern flank.
She indicated that since the beginning of this unjustified war, Canada has provided Ukraine with over $22 billion (loans, military support, development assistance) and imposed sanctions against nearly 4,000 individuals and organizations. Following this week's drone incident, Canada summoned Russia's ambassador to deliver an official note of protest.
"Canada will continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in both the short and long term in the interests of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Anand added.
Recall
The United States will "defend every inch of NATO territory" after suspected Russian drone incursions into Poland. This was stated by Dorothy Shea, Acting Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
Canada announced military aid to Ukraine worth over $2 billion10.09.25, 03:03 • 4148 views