Canada summons Russian ambassador after drone attack on Poland

Canada summoned Russia's ambassador after its drones violated Polish and NATO airspace. This was reported by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on social media X, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, when Russian drones violated Polish airspace, they also violated NATO airspace.

Today, I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for our NATO allies and Ukraine. Canada welcomes NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel, which will strengthen the collective defense of the Alliance's eastern flank. - noted the diplomat.

She indicated that since the beginning of this unjustified war, Canada has provided Ukraine with over $22 billion (loans, military support, development assistance) and imposed sanctions against nearly 4,000 individuals and organizations. Following this week's drone incident, Canada summoned Russia's ambassador to deliver an official note of protest.

"Canada will continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in both the short and long term in the interests of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Anand added.

Recall

The United States will "defend every inch of NATO territory" after suspected Russian drone incursions into Poland. This was stated by Dorothy Shea, Acting Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Canada announced military aid to Ukraine worth over $2 billion