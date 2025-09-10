$41.250.03
Canada announced military aid to Ukraine worth over $2 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Canada has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 2 billion Canadian dollars. By the end of 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 50 ACSV Super Bison armored personnel carriers and other military equipment.

Canada announced military aid to Ukraine worth over $2 billion

Canada announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 2 billion Canadian dollars. By the end of 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive all 50 modern ACSV Super Bison armored personnel carriers. This was stated by Minister of National Defence David McGuinty during the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which took place virtually on September 9 with the participation of about 50 countries, according to a statement on the Canadian government's website, reported by UNN.

Details

The support package announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is estimated at billions of dollars. The new package includes:

  • $835 million — armored vehicles, medical equipment, spare parts, small arms, ammunition, explosives, drones, and other equipment;
    • $680 million (US$500 million) — a package of equipment from NATO's priority list to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and other defense needs;
      • $220 million — for drones, anti-drone systems, and electronic warfare equipment, including in joint projects between Ukrainian and Canadian companies;
        • $165 million — to support coalitions within the Contact Group;
          • $100 million — for the purchase of ammunition through the Czech initiative.

            McGuinty also confirmed that eight armored support vehicles (ACSVs) are already on their way to Ukraine, and all 50 promised in 2023 will be delivered by the end of 2025.

            The Minister noted that Canadian aid is intended to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

            Recall

            During a speech at the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, August 24, 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada would allocate over $1 billion for the supply of drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles to Ukraine, which would arrive in September of this year.

            Vita Zelenetska

