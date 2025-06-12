G7 countries are trying to avoid conflict with Trump by canceling the joint communique - Bloomberg

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 12041 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 21878 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23146 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37268 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75194 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143305 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132285 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125744 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123127 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106260 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 80230 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 77836 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 103152 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 44747 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 37896 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 37505 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 144428 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 211624 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 245761 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 211441 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 25984 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 79551 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 105914 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 110478 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 132701 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

G7 countries are trying to avoid conflict with Trump by canceling the joint communique - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

G7 countries may abandon the joint communique at the summit in Canada due to large differences between the US and other members on issues of Ukraine and climate change. Instead, leaders may issue separate statements.

G7 countries are trying to avoid conflict with Trump by canceling the joint communique - Bloomberg

The countries of the "Group of Seven" (G7) will not try to reach a consensus on a joint communique at the summit of leaders in Canada. Bloomberg reports with reference to sources and notes that this is an acknowledgment of the large gap that separates the US and other members on issues of Ukraine, climate change, reports UNN.

Details

Instead of a single document, the G7 leaders are likely to publish separate joint statements of the leaders on various topics

- Bloomberg sources report.

According to them, this approach is better for Canadian hosts. Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to ease tensions with the US president and promote trade and security talks.

As Bloomberg writes, agreeing on a final communique is usually a ritual for leaders gathering at meetings such as the G7 summit. Although the document is not legally binding, it is a statement of principles and is intended to demonstrate the unity of the participants on issues of global importance.

For example, last year's summit communique was 36 pages long and contained commitments to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, combat climate change and promote gender equality.

But Trump has turned US policy upside down on all of these and many other issues, refusing to express support for Ukraine in favor of Russia, canceling climate change initiatives, and rejecting gender initiatives.

It is reported that Carney wants to avoid a repeat of 2018, when Canada last hosted G7 leaders, and Trump withdrew from the joint communique a few hours after signing it, because he was irritated by comments made to journalists by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Bloomberg notes that in addition to trade, G7 leaders - the US, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada - plan to discuss artificial intelligence, energy security, forest fires and global conflicts, including in Ukraine and the Middle East. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the summit together with the leaders of India, Brazil, Mexico and other countries.

After the 2018 meeting, the final documents, as a rule, were shorter, so that there was less time to discuss them, but they also contained less text that the participants could disagree with, said Caitlin Welsh, who worked in the first Trump administration.

Regarding this year's G7 summit, today the Trump administration almost certainly believes that no deal is better than a bad deal, and it continues to favor a "back to basics" approach at the G7

Welsh said at a briefing hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

According to her, last time the Trump administration believed that the G7 had deviated from its original goal, which was to promote global economic stability and growth.

Welsh added that Carney's agenda "given everything, adheres to traditional G7 principles".

Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazilian President Lula at the G7 summit - report12.06.25, 08:43 • 2466 views

Addition

The White House reported that they are working on organizing bilateral meetings between US President Donald Trump and foreign leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, where the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported that among the priorities at the summit of leaders of the "Group of Seven" (G7) countries, which will be held from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian city of Kananaskis, will be a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Justin Trudeau
White House
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9