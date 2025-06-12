Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazilian President Lula at the G7 summit - report
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested a meeting with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the G7 summit. The leaders distanced themselves after Lula's controversial statements, but contacts have resumed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the G7 summit, sources in the Brazilian President's residence informed, reports G1, writes UNN.
Details
"Globonews learned from members of the Planalto Palace that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested a meeting with Lula during the G7 summit," the publication says.
Although they have already met in person in New York and spoken by telephone, the two leaders have distanced themselves from each other since Lula made controversial statements, the publication writes.
However, last month, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry reported that the country's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha about the war between Russia and Ukraine. At that time, as indicated, he reiterated Brazil's position that there should be direct negotiations between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
White House plans bilateral meetings for Trump at the G7 summit, where Zelensky is expected12.06.25, 08:16 • 1722 views