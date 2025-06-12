White House plans bilateral meetings for Trump at the G7 summit, where Zelensky is expected
Kyiv • UNN
The White House announced preparations for bilateral meetings between Trump and foreign leaders at the G7 summit in Canada. Zelensky is expected to be present.
The White House announced that they are working on organizing bilateral meetings between US President Donald Trump and foreign leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be present. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt at a briefing on June 11, writes UNN.
I can confirm there will be quite a few bilateral meetings between the president and other foreign leaders, the White House is still working very hard to finalize that schedule, and we will provide that for you as soon as we have it,
