Zelensky announced new meetings to strengthen support for Ukraine at the G7 and NATO summits

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
02:44 PM • 13756 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 60089 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 116638 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 67456 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 88238 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 83283 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 55376 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 180698 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114684 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 173212 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
84%
747mm
Popular news

Six local residents killed, 44 injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy attacks

June 8, 09:32 AM • 10547 views

Reunion that music fans dream of: Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney performed together on stage in Liverpool

June 8, 09:59 AM • 6884 views

Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

June 8, 12:17 PM • 12259 views

Budanov announced information pressure on Ukraine and attempts by the Russian Federation to dictate the parameters of the exchange

June 8, 12:25 PM • 4166 views

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

06:09 PM • 8622 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 26132 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 180698 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 168059 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 165336 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 209929 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 81270 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 105271 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 173212 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 148525 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 188245 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Zelensky announced new meetings to strengthen support for Ukraine at the G7 and NATO summits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands. He emphasized the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

Zelensky announced new meetings to strengthen support for Ukraine at the G7 and NATO summits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the political events and agreements of the week, stated that Ukraine is preparing for the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

There will be important meetings and negotiations in Ukraine. We are also doing everything to ensure that the June summits – the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands – are not empty.

- said the President.

Details

According to him, much depends on European resolve, as well as on Ukraine's relations with the United States.

I am grateful to everyone who helps to keep relations with America in the realm of reality. We need to increase pressure on Moscow. We need to strengthen sanctions. We need to look for ways to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of our defense. Russia understands only one language – the language of force. This language should become the working language in all formats of international cooperation in the coming months.

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy explained under what conditions the Russian Federation can truly win08.06.25, 20:13 • 1774 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
G7
NATO
Canada
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9