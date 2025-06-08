Zelensky announced new meetings to strengthen support for Ukraine at the G7 and NATO summits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the political events and agreements of the week, stated that Ukraine is preparing for the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

There will be important meetings and negotiations in Ukraine. We are also doing everything to ensure that the June summits – the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands – are not empty. - said the President.

Details

According to him, much depends on European resolve, as well as on Ukraine's relations with the United States.

I am grateful to everyone who helps to keep relations with America in the realm of reality. We need to increase pressure on Moscow. We need to strengthen sanctions. We need to look for ways to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of our defense. Russia understands only one language – the language of force. This language should become the working language in all formats of international cooperation in the coming months. - summarized the Head of State.

