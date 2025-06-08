Zelenskyy explained under what conditions the Russian Federation can truly win

russian dictator vladimir putin can only win if it is a very long war that lasts for many, many years and without sanctions against russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Asked whether Trump, in his opinion, believes that russia will win the war, Zelenskyy answered: "Yes. He seems to have spoken about it openly. I know he tells some people around him about it. I have said many times that this is not true."

Zelenskyy said that it is not a victory when russia actually loses a million people in order to gain a few thousand kilometers.

This is not a victory. I told Trump: "you will see that this is not a victory. Of course, if all of you, the US and Europe, stop supporting and get out of this whole situation, then yes, they can win...putin will in no way be able to win this war under the circumstances that have developed, if the world is united and the world is on our side. This is not possible", - explained the President of Ukraine.

The head of state added under what conditions russia, in his opinion, can really win.

So, he can win only if it is a very long war for many, many years and without sanctions. This is what he really wants, because he will need money for this war and he wants to sit in the kremlin until his death. This is his goal - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy stated that American leader Donald Trump must impose sanctions against russia. Ukraine strongly believes in this.

On June 7, it was reported that Donald Trump announced the application of additional sanctions against russia, but only "if necessary".