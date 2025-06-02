$41.530.00
Indian Prime Minister Modi may miss the G7 summit for the first time in 6 years - due to problems in relations with Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 806 views

According to India Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to miss the G7 summit due to domestic political circumstances. This will be the first missed G7 meeting since 2019.

Indian Prime Minister Modi may miss the G7 summit for the first time in 6 years - due to problems in relations with Canada

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend this year's G7 summit in Canada. This was reported by UNN referring to India Today.

Details

As noted by India Today, there is no official confirmation from the Indian government yet, but sources in the administration said that Modi is likely to miss this year's summit due to internal political circumstances.

Prime Minister Modi is unlikely to visit Canada for the upcoming G7 summit. The Canadian side did not contact India regarding the visit, and the Indian side does not intend to participate in it

– India Today sources said.

In case of a final decision on the non-participation of the Indian Prime Minister in the G7, this will be the first missed G7 meeting for the Indian leader since India was invited to participate in the format in 2019.

Despite the fact that Modi received an invitation to the summit in Canada, circumstances inside the country are forcing a review of participation in the event, a source in the Indian government told India Today.

Additionally

Last year, the Indian Prime Minister attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima, where he held bilateral meetings with the leaders of the United States, France and Japan. India, although not a member of the G7, is regularly invited to participate in extended sessions.

Recall

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that he had evidence of the involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Reference

G7 is an international club of the seven leading economies of the world: USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The G7 summit will be held in Canada on June 15-17. The summit will discuss international peace and security, global economic stability and growth, and digital transition.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
Justin Trudeau
Narendra Modi
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
United States
