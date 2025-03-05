Trump and Trudeau held talks after the introduction of mutual trade tariffs
The leaders of the USA and Canada had a phone conversation after the USA imposed a 25% tariff. Trudeau announced retaliatory measures.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke. This was reported by CNN citing two official sources from the White House, according to UNN.
The interlocutors did not provide the media with any details of the conversation, except for this, but expect that the results will be announced.
The conversation between the leaders took place after Trump imposed comprehensive tariffs of 25% against Canada on Tuesday.
In response, Trudeau stated that he would immediately impose a 25% tariff on U.S. goods worth $20.7 billion (30 billion Canadian dollars), and then another $86.2 billion (125 billion Canadian dollars) in 21 days.
"This is very stupid," he said in his remarks, which he claimed were addressed to Trump on Tuesday.
