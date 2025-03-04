Called the "governor" of Canada and made new threats: Trump reacted to Trudeau's statements
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump promised to immediately raise tariffs in response to Canadian duties. Trudeau had previously announced a 25% tariff on American goods worth $155 billion.
US President Donald Trump responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, threatening to immediately raise corresponding tariffs. He wrote this on his social media platform Truth Social, reports UNN.
Trump called Trudeau the "governor" of Canada.
Please explain to the governor of Canada, Trudeau, that when he imposes a retaliatory tariff, our corresponding tariff will immediately increase by the same amount
The corresponding US tariffs, which may match the tariffs of other countries dollar for dollar, will come into effect on April 2.
Reminder
Trump's response came after Trudeau announced that Canada would impose a 25% tariff on American goods worth 155 billion dollars.
The Canadian Prime Minister stated that the US has started a trade war against Canada and that there is no justification or need for raising tariffs.