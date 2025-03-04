The USA has started a trade war against Canada: Trudeau promised to impose tariffs in response.
The USA has imposed new tariffs against Canada, to which Ottawa will respond with a 25% tariff on American goods worth $155 billion. Trudeau criticized the USA for waging a trade war against an ally while simultaneously appeasing Russia.
On Tuesday, March 4, tariffs imposed by the United States against Canada came into effect. In response, Canada will impose a 25% tariff on American goods worth $155 billion. This was reported by CNN, as conveyed by UNN.
The United States has started a trade war against Canada, its closest partner and ally, its closest friend. At the same time, they speak of positive engagement with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin - a lying, murderous dictator. Make this clear
He added that Canadians will not back down from the fight.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on March 3 that the 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday, March 3, which raised new concerns about the trade war in North America, which has already shown signs of rising inflation and stifled growth.