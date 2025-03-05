Trump accused Trudeau of trying to stay in power and once again called him a "governor"
Trump and Trudeau had a phone conversation regarding new mutual trade tariffs between the USA and Canada. Trump accused Trudeau of weak border policy and attempts to stay in power.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the situation with tariffs imposed by America against Canada. Trump also accused Trudeau of trying to hold onto power, reports UNN.
Justin Trudeau from Canada called me to ask what could be done about the tariffs. I told him that many people have died from fentanyl that has come across the borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said it has gotten better, but I said: "That's not good enough"
The U.S. President noted that the conversation ended "quite" amicably.
He couldn't tell me when the elections in Canada would take place, which piqued my interest, for example, what's going on here? Then I realized he was trying to use this issue to hold onto power. Good luck, Justin!
Trump also accused the Canadian Prime Minister of causing problems with the new U.S. administration.
For those who are interested, I also told the "governor" of Canada, Justin Trudeau, that he has caused many of our problems with them due to his weak border policy, which has allowed huge amounts of fentanyl and illegal immigrants to enter the United States. This policy is responsible for the deaths of many people!
CNN reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke.
The conversation between the leaders took place after Trump imposed comprehensive tariffs of 25% against Canada on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, March 4, tariffs imposed by the U.S. against Canada came into effect. In response, Canada will impose a 25% tariff on U.S. goods worth $155 billion.
