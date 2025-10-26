$41.900.00
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 6838 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 9520 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 10224 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17865 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 11003 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 11481 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 14882 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
07:14 AM • 14309 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and wounded
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36173 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together in public in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

American singer Katy Perry officially confirmed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The couple celebrated the singer's 41st birthday together in Paris at the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together in public in Paris

American singer Katy Perry has officially confirmed her new romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She had previously broken up with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, writes UNN with reference to Paris Match.

Details

On her 41st birthday, the singer made her first public appearance with the 53-year-old politician, with whom she had previously been seen on dates in various locations. But this time, they decided not to keep their relationship a secret any longer.

The couple celebrated Katy's birthday together in Paris. For their romantic evening, the stars chose the legendary Crazy Horse Paris cabaret, where, according to Parismatch, they spent time with friends.

Katy was wearing a tight, bright red dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. Justin Trudeau, in turn, looked elegant in an all-black outfit. In addition, in the singer's fan accounts, users could not help but be surprised by the politician's drastic weight loss: "I didn't recognize him," "He lost so much weight!", "He looks 10 years younger," "He will be a great partner for Katy Perry, so happy for her."

This evening was the first official confirmation of the romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, rumors of which appeared back in the summer. At that time, they were seen on a date in Montreal, and later paparazzi caught the celebrity couple on a yacht near Santa Barbara. There, Katy and Justin did not hide their feelings — they held hands, kissed, laughed, and hugged.

Addition

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vacationed together on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. Tourists took photos of the couple hugging and kissing, confirming rumors of a romance.

Pavlo Zinchenko

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Justin Trudeau
Canada
Paris