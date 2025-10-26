Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together in public in Paris

American singer Katy Perry has officially confirmed her new romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She had previously broken up with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, writes UNN with reference to Paris Match.

Details

On her 41st birthday, the singer made her first public appearance with the 53-year-old politician, with whom she had previously been seen on dates in various locations. But this time, they decided not to keep their relationship a secret any longer.

The couple celebrated Katy's birthday together in Paris. For their romantic evening, the stars chose the legendary Crazy Horse Paris cabaret, where, according to Parismatch, they spent time with friends.

Katy was wearing a tight, bright red dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. Justin Trudeau, in turn, looked elegant in an all-black outfit. In addition, in the singer's fan accounts, users could not help but be surprised by the politician's drastic weight loss: "I didn't recognize him," "He lost so much weight!", "He looks 10 years younger," "He will be a great partner for Katy Perry, so happy for her."

This evening was the first official confirmation of the romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, rumors of which appeared back in the summer. At that time, they were seen on a date in Montreal, and later paparazzi caught the celebrity couple on a yacht near Santa Barbara. There, Katy and Justin did not hide their feelings — they held hands, kissed, laughed, and hugged.

Addition

