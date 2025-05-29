Canada to review military spending due to US pressure and changes in the world

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12837 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31620 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31587 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56443 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62524 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101826 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103581 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111412 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100807 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171247 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.2m/s
65%
744mm
Popular news

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56443 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139618 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217051 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227555 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231544 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23004 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32056 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84252 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144406 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 82927 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Canada to review military spending due to US pressure and changes in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

The Canadian government plans to increase defense spending to protect sovereignty. Canada lags behind NATO's target of 2% of GDP, making it a violator in the alliance.

Canada to review military spending due to US pressure and changes in the world

Canada is reviewing military spending amid pressure from the US - Politico

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has announced the government's intention to seriously review defense spending policies, making the development of the army and defense infrastructure one of the key national priorities. He said this in an interview with Politico, UNN writes.

The result we want to achieve is the protection of Canada, the protection of Canadian sovereignty. The world has changed significantly

- the minister noted.

Details

According to him, changes in the global security situation require more decisive action from Canada. In particular, Champagne noted that the issue of increasing defense spending for collective security was actively discussed at the last meeting of G7 finance ministers.

We need to make smart purchases, smart investments and a smart approach to defense spending. We need to rebuild our armed forces, we need to rebuild infrastructure. We need to build new defense systems, but we need to do it where we support Canadian industry, Canadian workers and Canadian autonomy 

- added the head of the financial department of Canada.

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies04.04.25, 13:58 • 7200 views

According to the publication, Canada is nowhere near the NATO target of 2% of GDP. The alliance's report estimates this figure at 1.37 percent, making it one of the biggest offenders in the alliance. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once privately told NATO officials that Canada would never reach that figure, according to documents leaked from the Pentagon two years ago.

Amid Trump's talk of the 51st state: King Charles III arrives in Canada27.05.25, 07:41 • 4380 views

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump previously announced to Canada the price for participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection. He stated that joining the neighboring country to the security program would cost 61 billion dollars. And again offered Canada to become the 51st state of the United States in order to receive protection for free.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Justin Trudeau
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Brent
$64.42
Bitcoin
$108,771.00
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,321.29
Ethereum
$2,728.83