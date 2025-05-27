Amid Trump's talk of the 51st state: King Charles III arrives in Canada

King Charles III of Great Britain has arrived in Canada. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication notes that the monarch's visit takes place against the background of repeated calls by Donald Trump to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

King Charles III arrived in Canada to open a new parliamentary session at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney. This is partly aimed at sending a message to US President Donald Trump about the sovereignty of the northern country - the article says.

The authors say that the King was met at Ottawa Airport by officials, indigenous leaders, schoolchildren and an army regiment known as the Royal Canadian Dragoons.

Queen Camilla wore Queen Mother's "Diamond Maple Leaf" brooch, which King George VI first presented to his wife before her royal tour to Canada in 1939 - journalists note.

It is expected that Charles III will read the throne speech on Tuesday - a document written by Carney's office that will outline his government's priorities.

"First on this list is negotiating a new economic and security relationship with the United States, as well as building stronger ties with "reliable trading partners and allies around the world" - including Great Britain," the publication reports.

Let us remind you

In early May, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House and held the first talks with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the head of the White House once again hinted at the future of Canada as part of the United States.

Earlier, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, stated that he plans to meet with King Charles III during his second state visit to Great Britain. London hopes that this event will help strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Great Britain.

A no-fly zone has been established over Charles III's palace after Zelenskyy's visit - The Guardian