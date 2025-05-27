Amid Trump's talk of the 51st state: King Charles III arrives in Canada

$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

May 26, 08:32 PM

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

12:50 AM • 25200 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

01:27 AM • 12270 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 2994 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM
Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Mark Carney

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Europe

Kursk

Ottawa

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The New York Times

The Economist

Amid Trump's talk of the 51st state: King Charles III arrives in Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

Charles III arrived in Canada to open a parliamentary session, partly to demonstrate the country's sovereignty to Trump. The King was met at the airport by officials and leaders of indigenous peoples.

Amid Trump's talk of the 51st state: King Charles III arrives in Canada

King Charles III of Great Britain has arrived in Canada. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication notes that the monarch's visit takes place against the background of repeated calls by Donald Trump to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

King Charles III arrived in Canada to open a new parliamentary session at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney. This is partly aimed at sending a message to US President Donald Trump about the sovereignty of the northern country

- the article says.

The authors say that the King was met at Ottawa Airport by officials, indigenous leaders, schoolchildren and an army regiment known as the Royal Canadian Dragoons.

Queen Camilla wore Queen Mother's "Diamond Maple Leaf" brooch, which King George VI first presented to his wife before her royal tour to Canada in 1939

- journalists note.

It is expected that Charles III will read the throne speech on Tuesday - a document written by Carney's office that will outline his government's priorities.

"First on this list is negotiating a new economic and security relationship with the United States, as well as building stronger ties with "reliable trading partners and allies around the world" - including Great Britain," the publication reports.

Let us remind you

In early May, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House and held the first talks with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the head of the White House once again hinted at the future of Canada as part of the United States.

Earlier, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, stated that he plans to meet with King Charles III during his second state visit to Great Britain. London hopes that this event will help strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Great Britain.

A no-fly zone has been established over Charles III's palace after Zelenskyy's visit - The Guardian18.04.25, 17:46 • 10805 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Ottawa
Donald Trump
Charles III
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
