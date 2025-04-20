$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 7306 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 19081 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 25777 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 32990 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 39640 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27232 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22492 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19433 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80724 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85932 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Canadian PM promises billions for defense and protection against Trump before elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced significant military spending in his election campaign. This is a response to the "threat" from the United States under Donald Trump and an attempt to protect the country's sovereignty.

Canadian PM promises billions for defense and protection against Trump before elections

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, in his election campaign, emphasized new military spending and Canada's support against the expansionist policies of United States President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to the publication, speaking in a suburb of Toronto on Saturday, April 19, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada must now "prepare for threats from America."

In this crisis, we must be ready for the threat from America to our sovereignty. They want our land, our resources, they want our water, they want our country

- said the politician.

"President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us, but that will never happen. Canada is not America, and never will be, but we must do more than just recognize that. We need a plan to deal with this new reality," the country's prime minister emphasized.

Carney promised that if the Liberal Party wins, his government will spend 30.9 billion Canadian dollars on defense over the next four years and reach Canada's NATO defense spending target of 2% of GDP by 2030 – two years ahead of the current commitment.

A significant portion of the new spending will be directed towards strengthening Canada's North to deter the influence of China, which is trying to penetrate indigenous territories in the Arctic

- Politico's post says.

Half of the spending will go towards new military equipment and weapons for the Canadian Armed Forces, such as submarines and icebreakers for monitoring and protecting coastlines, including in the Arctic, from Russian and Chinese aggression. This includes new drones for the seas and skies.

Liberals stated that their platform is designed to protect Canada's sovereignty and culture from the United States and Trump's "unjustified trade war," which Carney called an attempt to weaken Canada.

America's unjustified and reckless trade war threatens Canadian jobs, businesses, and our way of life. Faced with this threat, we have a plan to build the strongest economy in the G7

- Mark Carney noted.

The plan also focuses on removing trade barriers between Canadian provinces to help offset Trump's tariffs, providing support to the agricultural sector, which is at the epicenter of the trade war with the US and China, and expanding the supply chain for the automotive sector in Ontario.

It is noted that the party also wants to build new trade relations with Europe and Asia.

Recall

The Canadian government is concerned about Trump's statements about the possible annexation of the country and calling Trudeau "governor." The US plans to review military cooperation and exclude Canada from the "Five Eyes" group.

Mark Carney accused the American administration of attempting to seize the country's resources. The newly elected leader of the Liberal Party promised to maintain tariffs on American goods.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney Announces Snap Election: What We Know23.03.25, 18:43 • 118619 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Justin Trudeau
NATO
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States
Unmanned aerial vehicle
