Trump's tariffs against Canada are a pretext for annexation – Mélanie Joly
Kyiv • UNN
Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that U.S. tariffs are a pretext for the future annexation of the country. Joly denied accusations regarding border security and called the U.S. an exporter of illegal weapons and drugs.
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada are merely a pretext for the administration's desire to ultimately annex the country. She believes that Trump is trying to weaken Canada. This was reported by The Hill, writes UNN.
Joly refuted Trump's assessment of her country's border security, claiming that less than 1% of the deadly drug fentanyl comes from Canada, which, according to her, has a very strong and secure border.
"We have invested $1.3 billion in our new border plan, invested in increasing the number of border agents, Black Hawk helicopters, a new fentanyl strike force that we are creating together with the Americans," Joly said.
The minister noted that this is not the point, it is a pretext, and she herself accused the U.S. of being an exporter of illegal migrants, illegal weapons, and illegal drugs to Canada.
"There is something more at stake. President Trump wants to bring us to a state where we will be much weaker economically, so that he can ultimately annex us," Joly said.
The minister stated that the Trump administration has shown too much disrespect by calling Canada the 51st state and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a governor.
Reminder
The Canadian government is concerned about Trump's statements regarding a possible annexation of the country and calling Trudeau "governor." The U.S. plans to review military cooperation and exclude Canada from the "Five Eyes" group.