Canada is heading to a snap election. They will likely be held on April 28
New Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced elections for April 28 following Trudeau's resignation. The rise to power comes amid political challenges and threats from the United States.
The new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, has announced snap elections, which are expected to take place on April 28.
According to media reports, citing an official who wished to remain anonymous, the vote is expected to take place on April 28.
The official said Carney would go to the Governor General on Sunday and ask to dissolve parliament. The Governor General plays a constitutional and ceremonial role as the representative of the Canadian head of state, King Charles III.
Mark Carney, who recently became Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau's resignation, served as head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. His rise to power came amid a trade war with the US and annexation threats, which have become serious political challenges for Canada.
Given the escalating tensions with Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to see Canada as part of the United States, nationalist sentiments in the country have intensified. This has given the liberal forces led by Carney a chance to move closer to an election victory.
Carney has not yet called Trump, despite being sworn in last Friday. He said he was ready to meet with Trump if he showed respect for Canadian sovereignty.
Carney dealt with crises when he headed the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis, and then in 2013 when he became the first non-citizen to head the Bank of England, helping to cope with the worst effects of Brexit in the UK.
On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau.
Also 23 members of his government were sworn in, which is a third less than in Trudeau's last government.
