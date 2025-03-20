Canada seeks defense alliance with Europe due to threats from the US

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105113 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167640 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105668 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342343 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173212 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144609 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196069 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124779 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46878 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159135 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37359 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84656 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23014 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84676 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105113 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159153 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20046 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23025 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37370 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46891 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135668 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Canada seeks defense alliance with Europe due to threats from the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9863 views

Canada seeks closer cooperation with the EU in the defense industry. This comes amid increasing pressure from the US and concerns about economic coercion.

Canada seeks defense alliance with Europe due to threats from the US

In response to Donald Trump's threats of economic coercion to make Canada the 51st American state, Canada has set a course for concluding defense agreements with Europe.

UNN reports with reference to Вloomberg.

Canada is seeking closer defense industry cooperation with Italy and the European Union as a "matter of urgency

– Canadian Ambassador to Rome Elissa Golberg wrote to the Italian Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Defense and Business on Monday.

Elissa Golberg's letter requests the purchase of "a number of key forces and assets through large short-term purchases".

These include: 10 submarines, as well as additional fighters and battle tanks, "which could potentially be purchased from European suppliers".

The Ambassador explained that the country plans to strengthen its defense capability through large-scale purchases in the near future.

According to experts, a defense partnership between Canada and the EU could be concluded quickly, which would entitle Canada to joint procurement with European countries under the ReArm plan.

Canada's industry "has much more to offer": the letter refers to drones, satellite communications, robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity systems.

It also refers to "better" integration of supply chains for large stocks of Canada's most important minerals needed for advanced defense technologies and renewable energy systems, such as nickel, cobalt and lithium.

Canadian stores are massively removing American alcohol from sale.06.03.25, 10:15

It should be noted that the new Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, visited France and the United Kingdom for talks with allies on his first foreign trip since being sworn in as the country's new leader on March 14.

Europe's efforts to increase defense spending are "of interest to us as Canada because of a potential alternative supplier

- Carney told reporters in London on Monday.

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT20.03.25, 09:48

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
United States
