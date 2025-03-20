Canada seeks defense alliance with Europe due to threats from the US
Canada seeks closer cooperation with the EU in the defense industry. This comes amid increasing pressure from the US and concerns about economic coercion.
In response to Donald Trump's threats of economic coercion to make Canada the 51st American state, Canada has set a course for concluding defense agreements with Europe.
Canada is seeking closer defense industry cooperation with Italy and the European Union as a "matter of urgency
Elissa Golberg's letter requests the purchase of "a number of key forces and assets through large short-term purchases".
These include: 10 submarines, as well as additional fighters and battle tanks, "which could potentially be purchased from European suppliers".
The Ambassador explained that the country plans to strengthen its defense capability through large-scale purchases in the near future.
According to experts, a defense partnership between Canada and the EU could be concluded quickly, which would entitle Canada to joint procurement with European countries under the ReArm plan.
Canada's industry "has much more to offer": the letter refers to drones, satellite communications, robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity systems.
It also refers to "better" integration of supply chains for large stocks of Canada's most important minerals needed for advanced defense technologies and renewable energy systems, such as nickel, cobalt and lithium.
It should be noted that the new Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, visited France and the United Kingdom for talks with allies on his first foreign trip since being sworn in as the country's new leader on March 14.
Europe's efforts to increase defense spending are "of interest to us as Canada because of a potential alternative supplier
