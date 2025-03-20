Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15432 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105108 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167637 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105666 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342341 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173211 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144609 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196069 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124778 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20022 views

Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

Canada is negotiating with the European Union to join the bloc's new project to expand its military industry, a move that would allow Canada to participate in the creation of European fighters and other military equipment at its own industrial facilities, The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the beginning of defense cooperation between Canada and the EU, which is trying to strengthen its industry to reduce its dependence on the United States, will spur Canadian military manufacturers and offer the country a new market at a time when its relations with the United States have deteriorated.

Canada's new leader, Prime Minister Mark Carney, made Paris and London the destinations of his first foreign trip this week after taking office on Friday, calling Canada "the most European of non-European countries".

Two officials, one from the EU and one from Canada, who are directly familiar with the discussions, said that "detailed negotiations are currently underway to include Canada in the European Union's new defense initiative".

The goal is to raise the EU's defense industry and eventually offer a viable alternative to the now dominant United States, the publication writes.

In particular, according to officials, Canada will be able to become part of the European military production register, selling its industrial capacity to create European systems, such as the Saab Gripen jet, a competitor to the US F-35 manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Officials said that specific contracts are not yet being discussed.

EU has approved the White Paper on Defence and details of the ReArm Europe plan: what is envisaged for Ukraine19.03.25, 14:53 • 18505 views

The EU's €150 billion ($163 billion) lending program to finance joint military development prioritizes European-made products, with 65 percent of the value of components coming from either the bloc or partners who have signed some type of agreement with it. Under the current negotiations, Canada will help supply an additional 35 percent and could go further if it reaches an additional agreement for even closer involvement.

Canada, according to the terms of the discussion, will also be granted preferential access to the EU military equipment market, an alternative to buying equipment from the United States.

On Tuesday, Carney announced that Canada had reached an agreement on radar technology with Australia.

Canada's military industry, which is relatively small, has been used to manufacture Canadian equipment, but has also been a regular contractor for the creation of U.S. military equipment or parts. Canadian factories across the vast country produce ammunition, tanks, aircraft, technological protection systems and naval vessels.

An in-depth review of the industry in 2022 found that about half of Canada's military equipment was exported and half remained in the country. The largest export destination by far was the United States.

Since Trump's election, Canada has been working more and more closely with partners across the Atlantic, trying to diversify its trading partners and defense allies, distancing its core relationship with the United States.

In a document prepared by the EU to outline plans for its defense initiative, Canada was specifically mentioned, the publication writes.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

