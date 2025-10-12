$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM • 51507 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 77487 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 42069 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 46821 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 36059 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 29063 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 36821 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43872 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 72762 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35745 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were photographed kissing on a yacht off Santa Barbara. This confirmed rumors of their romance, which, according to sources, is in its early stages.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were vacationing together on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. Tourists took photos of the couple hugging and kissing, confirming rumors of a romance, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

After months of rumors about a possible romance, The Mail on Sunday confirms that pop star Katy Perry is dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In exclusive photos, the couple is seen hugging and kissing aboard Perry's 24-meter yacht "Caravella" off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Perry, 40, stood in a black swimsuit on the upper deck with her beloved. At one point, Trudeau, 53, placed his hand on her buttocks. The photos were taken by a passenger on a tourist boat late last month during Perry's short break from her Lifetimes world tour.

She docked her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, and then they started kissing. I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and immediately knew it was Justin Trudeau.

- said the author of the photo.

Sources said the couple is currently "in the very early stages of a relationship."

Katy is very, very interested in him. She says he's a real catch, a high-class guy. She clearly likes him a lot. He likes her a lot.

- sources said.

Addition

Rumors of a romance began in July when they were spotted dining at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, but neither commented on the relationship. Justin Trudeau resigned earlier this year after 10 years as prime minister.

In August 2023, he divorced his wife Sophie after 18 years of marriage. The couple has three children: Xavier, 18, Adrien, 11, and Ella-Grace, 16. Perry has a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with Orlando Bloom.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their separation six years after their engagement. The couple, who have a four-year-old daughter, will focus on co-parenting.

Alona Utkina

