Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were vacationing together on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. Tourists took photos of the couple hugging and kissing, confirming rumors of a romance, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

After months of rumors about a possible romance, The Mail on Sunday confirms that pop star Katy Perry is dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In exclusive photos, the couple is seen hugging and kissing aboard Perry's 24-meter yacht "Caravella" off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Perry, 40, stood in a black swimsuit on the upper deck with her beloved. At one point, Trudeau, 53, placed his hand on her buttocks. The photos were taken by a passenger on a tourist boat late last month during Perry's short break from her Lifetimes world tour.

She docked her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, and then they started kissing. I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and immediately knew it was Justin Trudeau. - said the author of the photo.

Sources said the couple is currently "in the very early stages of a relationship."

Katy is very, very interested in him. She says he's a real catch, a high-class guy. She clearly likes him a lot. He likes her a lot. - sources said.

Addition

Rumors of a romance began in July when they were spotted dining at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, but neither commented on the relationship. Justin Trudeau resigned earlier this year after 10 years as prime minister.

In August 2023, he divorced his wife Sophie after 18 years of marriage. The couple has three children: Xavier, 18, Adrien, 11, and Ella-Grace, 16. Perry has a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with Orlando Bloom.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their separation six years after their engagement. The couple, who have a four-year-old daughter, will focus on co-parenting.