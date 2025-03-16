Canada is reviewing the purchase of F-35s due to strained relations with the United States
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.
Canada's new Prime Minister is reviewing the purchase of F-35s amid strained relations with the United States. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.
Details
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has instructed Defense Minister Bill Blair to review the contract for the purchase of American F-35 fighter jets to assess alternative options, given the changing geopolitical situation.
Despite Canada's legal obligations to purchase the first 16 aircraft under a deal worth a total of $19 billion Canadian, the government is considering amending the contract. Carney called on Blair to work with the military to determine whether the current deal is the best option for Canada.
Meanwhile, the situation is complicated by the escalating tensions between Ottawa and Washington. US President Donald Trump has declared a trade war on Canada and even threatened economic pressure to turn it into the 51st state. This has sparked outrage among Canadians: the American anthem is booed during NHL and NBA games, and some citizens are boycotting goods from the United States.
Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, said it maintains strong ties with the Royal Canadian Air Force but declined to comment on a possible review of the agreement, stressing that this is solely a matter for the governments of Canada and the United States.
Add
The purchase of 88 F-35 fighter jets was approved in 2023 under the premiership of Justin Trudeau after a multi-year evaluation process and the rejection of alternative offers from Boeing Super Hornet and Saab Gripen. Swedish company Saab offered to assemble and maintain the aircraft in Canada, but the government preferred Lockheed Martin to modernize the Royal Air Force fleet.
Canada challenges US tariffs at the World Trade Organization14.03.25, 09:59 • 0 views