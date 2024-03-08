Ottawa student stabs 6 people to death, including 4 children

In Canada, a 19-year-old man killed 6 people, including four children. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Wednesday night, six Sri Lankan citizens were stabbed to death in their home in Ottawa, Canada.

Police confirmed the incident on Thursday and said they had arrested 19-year-old student Febrio DeZoys, who is charged with six first-degree murders and attempted murder.

Among the dead are a 35-year-old woman and her children aged 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, as well as a 40-year-old man who was an acquaintance of the family. The father of the family was also injured and is in hospital.

In Ottawa, with a population of one million, there were 14 murders in 2023 and 15 in 2022.

