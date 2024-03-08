$41.340.03
Canada will significantly increase spending on military defense - Bill Blair

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31811 views

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair insisted on a significant increase in spending on the country's military needs, as Canada, a NATO member, currently spends less than 1.4% of its GDP on defense, falling short of the 2% target.

Canada will significantly increase spending on military defense - Bill Blair

Canada's Defense Minister insists on increasing spending on the country's military needs. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

At the annual Ottawa Security and Defense Conference, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair expressed the need for a significant increase in spending on the country's military needs.

Canada should and will spend more on defense

- said Bill Blair.

Add

Canada, a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has for centuries failed to meet its goal of allocating 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) to defense.

Currently, Canada spends less than 1.4% of its GDP per year on defense.

Recall

Last month, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he would not be ready to guarantee the protection of NATO allies who do not invest enough in the development of their armed forces.

Canada considers transferring CRV7 missiles to Ukraine05.03.24, 05:06 • 104114 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
Canada
