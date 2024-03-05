Canada considers transferring CRV7 missiles to Ukraine

Canada will soon make a decision on the transfer of CRV7 missiles to Ukraine. This was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to Blair, an assessment of the possibility of safe transportation of missiles is underway. This process is expected to be completed within the next few days.

"We are in the process of checking whether it is possible to transport these missiles safely. As soon as we determine that this is possible, which I hope will be within the next few days, we will immediately begin the process of delivering them to Ukraine," Blair said.

AddendumAddendum

The CRV7 is a Canadian 70 mm caliber unguided air-to-air missile designed to strike ground targets.

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death