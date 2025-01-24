“Canada is not for sale": entrepreneur creates hats in response to Trump's threats

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84777 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100079 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108001 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131418 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103731 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135258 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103773 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119423 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62662 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114075 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33572 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29950 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 84777 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131418 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135258 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156794 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26394 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29950 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114075 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119423 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140233 views
“Canada is not for sale": entrepreneur creates hats in response to Trump's threats

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25472 views

Liam Mooney designed hats with the inscription “Canada is not for sale” in response to Trump's threats of tariffs. The hat went viral after the Ontario premier wore it at a meeting with Trudeau.

Canadian entrepreneur Liam Mooney has created designer hats with the inscription "Canada is not for sale" as a reaction to US President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs and proposals for Canada to become the 51st state of the United States. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details 

One of these hats was worn by Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other prime ministers in Ottawa last week, where they discussed Trump's promise to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, which drew attention to the hat.

According to Mooney, tens of thousands of hats have since been ordered online.

The creator of the idea said that he designed the hats as a creative rejection of President Trump's rhetoric, seeking to cut through the political discourse with a message of nationalism and unity.

"This is an opportunity to unite people from all of civil society, regardless of political beliefs," said the entrepreneur.

The duties, as noted, will undermine the Canadian economy, as well as raise prices for oil and other goods in the United States.

Recall 

Earlier , UNN wrote that at the Davos forum, Trump saidthat the United States does not need Canadian energy, cars, and timber. He threatens to impose a 25% duty on Canadian imports starting February 1.

During a meeting in Mar-a-Lago, Trump offered Canada to become the 51st state of the United States if the country does not withstand the 25% tariffs. The proposal caused a "nervous laugh" from the Canadian delegation led by Trudeau.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
ottawaOttawa
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising