“Canada is not for sale": entrepreneur creates hats in response to Trump's threats

Canadian entrepreneur Liam Mooney has created designer hats with the inscription "Canada is not for sale" as a reaction to US President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs and proposals for Canada to become the 51st state of the United States. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

One of these hats was worn by Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other prime ministers in Ottawa last week, where they discussed Trump's promise to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, which drew attention to the hat.

According to Mooney, tens of thousands of hats have since been ordered online.

The creator of the idea said that he designed the hats as a creative rejection of President Trump's rhetoric, seeking to cut through the political discourse with a message of nationalism and unity.

"This is an opportunity to unite people from all of civil society, regardless of political beliefs," said the entrepreneur.

The duties, as noted, will undermine the Canadian economy, as well as raise prices for oil and other goods in the United States.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that at the Davos forum, Trump saidthat the United States does not need Canadian energy, cars, and timber. He threatens to impose a 25% duty on Canadian imports starting February 1.

During a meeting in Mar-a-Lago, Trump offered Canada to become the 51st state of the United States if the country does not withstand the 25% tariffs. The proposal caused a "nervous laugh" from the Canadian delegation led by Trudeau.