Canada is preparing a plan to reduce the number of permanent immigrants in the country
Kyiv • UNN
The Canadian government will announce a reduction in immigration targets. By 2027, it is planned to reduce the number of new permanent residents to 365,000, and temporary residents by about 30,000 by 2025.
Justin Trudeau's government plans to announce on Thursday a reduction in immigrant admissions to Canada. The number of temporary residents will be reduced by about 30,000.
Written by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Ottawa will announce a significant reduction in its immigration targets, which will be a notable change in Canadian government policy in many years.
According to a Reuters government source, Canada will accept 395,000 new permanent residents in 2025, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027, down from 485,000 in 2024.
Ombudsperson on the conference on the release of prisoners: agenda agreed, Canada and Norway among the co-organizers of the meeting12.09.24, 17:47 • 19994 views
Meanwhile, according to the source, the number of temporary residents will decrease by about 30,000 to about 300,000 by 2025.
Canada announces a new military aid package for Ukraine: what will be transferred06.09.24, 15:18 • 21311 views