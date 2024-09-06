Canada announces a new military aid package for Ukraine: what will be transferred

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194187 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151339 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151628 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142436 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196221 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112367 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185191 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105035 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83750 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 79919 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 55283 views
03:40 AM • 62133 views
04:00 AM • 38220 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194185 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196220 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185190 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 212043 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200286 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148848 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148176 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152323 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143308 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159752 views
Kyiv

 • 21291 views

Canada will provide Ukraine with 80,840 CRV7 missiles and 1,300 warheads. They will also provide chassis from 29 M113 armored personnel carriers and 64 Coyote armored vehicles, which are no longer in use by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 80,840 CRV7 air-to-ground missiles and 1,300 warheads in the coming months, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday, Reuters reports UNN.

Canada announced the first delivery of 2,160 CRV7 missiles in June. Each missile can be equipped with warheads designed to hit buildings, tanks or soldiers.

According to Defense Minister Blair, Canada will also donate the chassis of 29 M113 armored personnel carriers and 64 Coyote armored vehicles that are no longer in use by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canada allows Ukraine to use the transferred armored vehicles in Russia

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

