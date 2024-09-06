Canada announces a new military aid package for Ukraine: what will be transferred

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 80,840 CRV7 air-to-ground missiles and 1,300 warheads in the coming months, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday, Reuters reports UNN.

Canada announced the first delivery of 2,160 CRV7 missiles in June. Each missile can be equipped with warheads designed to hit buildings, tanks or soldiers.

According to Defense Minister Blair, Canada will also donate the chassis of 29 M113 armored personnel carriers and 64 Coyote armored vehicles that are no longer in use by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canada allows Ukraine to use the transferred armored vehicles in Russia