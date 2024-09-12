ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ombudsperson on the conference on the release of prisoners: agenda agreed, Canada and Norway among the co-organizers of the meeting

Ombudsperson on the conference on the release of prisoners: agenda agreed, Canada and Norway among the co-organizers of the meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19987 views

The Ombudsman of Ukraine has agreed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada on the date of a conference on the release of prisoners and deportees. Canada and Norway will co-organize an event dedicated to the 4th point of the Peace Formula.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights agreed with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on the date of a conference dedicated to the release of prisoners and deportees: they discussed a number of issues, including expected results.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ombudsman's Office.

Details

In October, Canada will host a conference dedicated to point 4 of the Peace Formula - the release of all prisoners and deportees.

The Ombudsman's press service noted that the date of the conference has been agreed upon: October 30-31.

During a video meeting with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, a number of issues were discussed: the list of countries, the agenda, and expected results.

Lubinets: Captured Russian soldiers no longer have the right to call from Ukraine08.09.24, 09:50 • 24553 views

Ukraine is grateful to Canada and Norway, which will co-organize the conference and co-chair the working group on the implementation of the fourth point of the Peace Formula, 

- emphasized Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner.
Image

We need to release all civilians, prisoners of war and children illegally detained by Russia as soon as possible," the official emphasized.

Russians create fake copies of the Coordination Headquarters: relatives of prisoners of war warned about fraudsters10.09.24, 21:01 • 31034 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

