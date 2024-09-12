Ombudsperson on the conference on the release of prisoners: agenda agreed, Canada and Norway among the co-organizers of the meeting

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights agreed with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on the date of a conference dedicated to the release of prisoners and deportees: they discussed a number of issues, including expected results.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ombudsman's Office.

Details

In October, Canada will host a conference dedicated to point 4 of the Peace Formula - the release of all prisoners and deportees.

The Ombudsman's press service noted that the date of the conference has been agreed upon: October 30-31.

During a video meeting with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, a number of issues were discussed: the list of countries, the agenda, and expected results.

Ukraine is grateful to Canada and Norway, which will co-organize the conference and co-chair the working group on the implementation of the fourth point of the Peace Formula, - emphasized Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner.

We need to release all civilians, prisoners of war and children illegally detained by Russia as soon as possible," the official emphasized.

