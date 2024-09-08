Lubinets: Captured Russian soldiers no longer have the right to call from Ukraine

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said on the air of Yedynye Novyny that international humanitarian law and the components of the Geneva Convention, according to which prisoners have the right to correspond, are important for Ukraine.

Writes UNN with reference to We Ukraine.

To be honest, we are changing some things. For example, there were a lot of discussions about the possibility for Russian prisoners of war to call their relatives in Russia, said Dmytro Lubinets.

He also emphasized that human rights, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Convention are important to Ukraine.

According to the Geneva Conventions, there is a right to correspondence, not phone calls, the Ombudsman said.

To recap

The PACE Bureau has decided to hold an urgent debate with the preparation of a resolution on Ukrainian prisoners of war and captured civilians. The debate will take place during the PACE autumn session in early October.

