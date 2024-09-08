Lubinets: Captured Russian soldiers no longer have the right to call from Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118069 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120568 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196605 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152378 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142701 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112407 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186313 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 5966 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149479 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148740 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152850 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143786 views
Lubinets: Captured Russian soldiers no longer have the right to call from Ukraine

Lubinets: Captured Russian soldiers no longer have the right to call from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24554 views

Ombudsman Lubinets said that captured Russian military personnel can no longer make phone calls from Ukraine. According to the Geneva Convention, prisoners have the right only to correspondence, not phone calls.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said on the air of Yedynye Novyny that international humanitarian law and the components of the Geneva Convention, according to which prisoners have the right to correspond, are important for Ukraine.

Writes UNN with reference to We Ukraine.

To be honest, we are changing some things. For example, there were a lot of discussions about the possibility for Russian prisoners of war to call their relatives in Russia, said Dmytro Lubinets.

He also emphasized that human rights, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Convention are important to Ukraine.

According to the Geneva Conventions, there is a right to correspondence, not phone calls, the Ombudsman said.

To recap

The PACE Bureau has decided to hold an urgent debate with the preparation of a resolution on Ukrainian prisoners of war and captured civilians. The debate will take place during the PACE autumn session in early October.

They are only scaling up their atrocities: Lubinets reacts to information about the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers03.09.24, 21:45 • 76335 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

