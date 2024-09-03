They are only scaling up their atrocities: Lubinets reacts to information about the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers

The execution of prisoners of war is a war crime and a violation of the laws and customs of war. This is how Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the information about the execution of Ukrainian defenders by the occupiers, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ombudsman, the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions has launched a pre-trial investigation into the alleged shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Toretsk sector by the occupiers.

"Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War!

Russia continues to demonstrate its terrorist nature only by scaling up its atrocities! Every day, Ukrainians experience tragedies to which the international community has no adequate response," Lubinets emphasized.

He also called on international organizations and partner countries to put pressure on Russia to take responsibility for its crimes.

Previously

Information about the alleged shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces appeared on Telegram. The Office of the Prosecutor General launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.