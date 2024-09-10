Russians create fake copies of the Coordination Headquarters: relatives of prisoners of war warned about fraudsters

Russians have begun copying state projects created by the Coordination Center for Russian relatives of prisoners of war. Such “twins” promise Ukrainians help in finding relatives in enemy captivity or information about them. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War warned about this , UNN reports .

Details

The enemy is deliberately trying to attract the largest possible audience and accumulate information about Ukrainians for its insidious purposes, namely recruiting citizens, blackmailing, threatening, manipulating the moods of the families of the Defenders and undermining society - the Coordination Center warned.

They also emphasized that in no case should you provide to third-party applications, as well as anonymous sources, your phone numbers, bank accounts, personal data, or the data of your loved ones.

The Coordination Center warns that information or personal data provided on dubious platforms can harm Ukrainian defenders in captivity.

Also, information about a prisoner of war or a missing person may pose a danger to his or her colleagues. Contact only verified government agencies of Ukraine - summarized in the Coordination Center.

How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud: cyber police give advice to relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons