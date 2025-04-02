Canada and Mexico discussed a response to possible US tariffs
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.
Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney had a telephone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during which the main topic was strengthening trade and investment ties between the countries. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.
The discussion took place against the background of expected customs restrictions from the United States, which could significantly affect the economy of both countries.
The expected measures by Washington pose a threat to the stability of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is a cause for concern in both Canada and Mexico. Both leaders noted the need for joint efforts to maintain the region's competitiveness and stressed the importance of respecting the principles of each country's sovereignty.
To coordinate further actions, the governments of the two countries will maintain an active dialogue, and senior officials will continue to work on expanding economic cooperation. Such steps are aimed at reducing the negative consequences of possible American duties and strengthening the partnership between Ottawa and Mexico City.
Earlier, the US President postponed the increase in duties on products from Mexico and Canada until April 2, but warned about their possible increase. Trump stated that such steps are necessary to return wealth to America.
