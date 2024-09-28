ukenru
Switzerland supports China and Brazil's “peace initiative” on the war in Ukraine

Switzerland supports China and Brazil's “peace initiative” on the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32144 views

Switzerland supported China and Brazil's “peace initiative” on Ukraine, despite the absence of a reference to the UN Charter. The country considers the initiative an important alternative to bellicose speeches at the UN.

Switzerland has supported the "peace initiative" proposed by China and Brazil regarding Ukraine, despite the fact that the document does not mention the UN Charter and does not explicitly mention territorial integrity. This is reported by Blick, with reference to the representative of the Swiss Foreign Ministry Nicolas Bidot, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that on Friday, a representative of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (EDA) told Keystone-SDA that the country supports the initiative because it calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict.

This initiative is important because it offers an alternative to the bellicose speeches that have been heard at the UN this week from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides,

- Bido said.

When the initiative was published, Switzerland emphasized the importance of a reference to the UN Charter, which was missing. According to the EDA representative, the importance of the UN Charter in the context of the initiative was reminded by the Chinese Foreign Minister at the UN Security Council this week. It is noted that for the Swiss Foreign Ministry, the peace initiative is within the framework of the UN Charter. According to Le Temps, the United States and Europeans do not support the peace initiative of China and Brazil, as the absence of a mention of the UN Charter is seen as an endorsement of Moscow's strategy.

In addition, Bidaud said that at the Burgenstock conference, Switzerland showed that it is capable of bringing about a dialogue between the north and the south. He noted that Switzerland supports the principle of a path to peace based on concrete proposals.

In this context, the EDA representative added that Canada, whose prime minister attended the summit in Switzerland in June, will hold the next conference in Ottawa in October.

The meeting will focus on humanitarian issues, such as prisoners, abductions of children, abductions of civilians, and compliance with the Geneva Conventions.

Recall

China and Brazil have prepared a 6-point plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to Beijing, more than 110 countries have responded positively to this initiative, which provides for a peace conference.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
ottawaOttawa
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
brazilBrazil
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

