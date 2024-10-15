Large-scale dispute between Canada and India: countries expel diplomats over killing of Sikh separatist in 2023
Canada accused India of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist on its territory. In response, both countries expelled 6 diplomats each, which led to a deterioration in relations.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had evidence that Indian agents were involved in the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
Ottawa expelled 6 Indian diplomats amid a dispute over the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada. Ottawa also claims that there is a broader attempt to target Indian dissidents in Canada.
We will never tolerate the involvement of a foreign government that threatens and kills Canadian citizens on Canadian soil
The Indian government denies the allegations, which it calls absurd.
India also announced the expulsion of six senior Canadian diplomats yesterday.
US Chargé d'Affaires Stuart Wheeler and his deputy, as well as four other diplomats, will have to leave the country no later than Saturday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has announced.
In 2023, 45-year-old Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in his pickup truck after leaving the Sikh temple he led in Surrey, British Columbia. Born in India, Nijjar was a naturalized Canadian who owned a plumbing business and led a once-powerful movement to create an independent Sikh nation.
Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there were credible allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
