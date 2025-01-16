Canada prepares to impose tariffs on $105 billion worth of US goods - Bloomberg

Canada has developed an initial list of 150 billion Canadian dollars ($105 billion) worth of American goods that will be subject to tariffs if US President-elect Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian goods, a knowledgeable source tells Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the list, which is still at the draft stage, will be applied only in the event of action by the Trump administration. Depending on the scope of the US measures, Canada may add new products to the list, the source said.

The current list of goods is not disclosed. In 2018, when Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, Canada retaliated with duties on a variety of American goods, including whiskey and washing machines. At the time, these measures covered about 16.6 billion Canadian dollars of US exports.

According to statistics, between December 2023 and November 2024, Canada imported $487 billion worth of American goods. The proposed tariffs will cover almost a third of the value of imports from the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian provincial leaders met in Ottawa to discuss a strategy to counter U.S. protectionism. The premiers of 12 out of 13 provinces agreed to work together on a joint response to possible tariffs. However, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed disagreement with the ideas of taxing or reducing energy exports, - The publication notes.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who heads the province that is the center of Canada's automotive industry, called for political unity in the face of Trump's threats.

When Donald Trump acts, he attacks the whole of Canada, and we must understand this and act together, - Ford said.

Addendum

Alberta, which accounts for most of Canada's oil exports to the United States (more than half of the US crude oil imports), does not support any measures that could limit energy supplies.

In his turn, Trudeau emphasized the opportunities for partnership with the United States in the energy sector, noting that Canada has critical minerals needed to transform the American economy.

If they do not get it from Canada, they will get it from China - Trudeau said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford concluded the meeting with a statement: "We can't let someone hit us with a sledgehammer without hitting back twice as hard.

Recall

During a meeting in Mar-a-Lago, Trump offered Canada to become the 51st state of the United States if the country does not withstand the 25% tariff. The proposal caused "nervous laughter" from the Canadian delegation led by Trudeau.